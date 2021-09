Rajasthan panchayat poll results: Congress bags 670 seats, BJP 551

India

oi-Deepika S

New Delhi, Sep 04: The ruling Congress in Rajasthan has won 670 panchayat samiti seats and the opposition BJP 551 out of a total of 1,564 in six districts where polling was held in three phases.

Story first published: Saturday, September 4, 2021, 21:39 [IST]