YouTube
  • search
Trending Bihar Election Results 2020 Fake News Buster Coronavirus
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Rajasthan minister Bhanwar Lal Meghwal passes away, PM Modi condoles death

    By
    |

    Jaipur, Nov 16: Rajasthan Social Justice and Empowerment Minister Master Bhanwar Lal Meghwal, who was suffering from brain hemorrhage, died in a hospital in Gurgaon on Monday. He was 72.

    Rajasthan minister Bhanwar Lal Meghwal passes away, PM Modi condoles death

    Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot condoled the death of Meghwal, who was a five-time MLA.

    "Deeply saddened at the passing away of my ministerial colleague Master Bhanwar Lal Meghwal ji after a prolonged illness. We have been together since 1980. My heartfelt condolences to his family members in this most difficult time, may God give them strength," he said.

    'Soumitra Chatterjee’s death colossal loss to world of cinema’: PM Modi

    PM Narendra Modi expressed grief over the demise of Rajasthan Minister Bhanwarlal Meghwal.

    ''He was a veteran leader who was passionate about serving Rajasthan, tweeted PM Narendra Modi.

    Meghwal, who represented Sujangarh assembly constituency of Churu district, suffered a brain stroke in May this year.

    Recently, his daughter Banarasi Devi had passed away due to cardiac arrest.

    More RAJASTHAN News

    Read more about:

    rajasthan death

    Story first published: Monday, November 16, 2020, 20:27 [IST]
    Other articles published on Nov 16, 2020
    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X