Rajasthan: Man stripped naked, thrashed after being accused of stealing goat

oi-Madhuri Adnal

Jaipur, June 15: In a shocking incident, a man was allegedly stripped naked, thrashed and had his hair chopped off by 3 men who accused him of stealing a goat,in a village in Jhalawar on June 13. The incident took place in Balgarh village at around 10:30 pm on Friday.

The accused also demanded Rs 1 Lakh from him and made a video of the entire incident. He has been admitted to hospital.

We will register an FIR after taking his statement. Three people had thrashed him, they belong to the same village: Sub-Inspector Murlidhar Nagar, Thana Kotwali, Jhalawar #Rajasthan (13.06.2020) https://t.co/kN4uFT7uDe pic.twitter.com/NmLZkkaVGI — ANI (@ANI) June 15, 2020

''We will register an FIR after taking his statement. Three people had thrashed him, they belong to the same village,'' Sub-Inspector Murlidhar Nagar, Thana Kotwali, Jhalawar said.

The police swung into action and arrested the three accused. They have been booked under sections 34 (illegal act done by several persons), 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), 327 (hurting to extort money from sufferer) and 342 (wrongful confinement) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).