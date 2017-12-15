Rajasthan Love Jihad: 516 people donate Rs 2.75 lakh to wife of accused

The police have found that 516 donors had transferred Rs 2.75 lakh to the wife of Shambulal Regar who is in custody for killing a Muslim migrant labour and also filming the barbaric act.

The money was donated to the wife of the accused to fight the case. The police have swooped in and frozen the bank account.

Two local businessmen were also arrested for allegedly circulating images on social media of receipts acknowledging their donations to the account of Regar's wife, police said.

"Rs 2.75 lakh was deposited into Sita's bank account, details of which were circulated on social media. 516 people from across the country deposited the money for fighting Regar's case. Police have frozen the account," IG (Udaipur Range) Anand Shrivastava said.

SHO of Bhim police station, Gyanendra Singh said two businessmen, Prakash Singh and Dinesh Singh, were arrested under relevant sections of the law for circulating receipts of donations on social media.

The administration has imposed prohibitory orders under Section 144 of the CrPC in Rajsamand after some right-wing groups announced to take out processions in support of Regar today.

"All processions, rallies and protests have been banned and those who defy the rule of law will be dealt with accordingly," Shrivastava said.

Regar, 36, had hacked Mohammed Afrazul to death and burnt the body on December 6.

Afrazul had migrated to Rajsamand from West Bengal for work. Regar had roped in his 14-year-old nephew to film the killing. After the barbaric act, Regar posted videos of the killing with inflammatory and communal comments to defend the act.

