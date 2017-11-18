Rajasthan: Jodhpur jolted with 4.2 magnitude earthquake; no casualties

An earthquake of magnitude 4.2 occurred in Jodhpur of Rajasthan on Saturday. The jolt was felt at around 3:21 pm. According to IMD, the epicentre was located at Latitude -26.4 North and Longitude - 73.8 East at a depth of 10 Km.

The tremors of the quake, which lasted for a few seconds, created panic among the people. However, no casualties or injuries have been reported. Apart from Jodhpur, tremors were also felt in other parts of Rajasthan including Nagaur, Ajmer and Pali.

Earlier in the day, a strong intensity earthquake of magnitude 6.9 on the Richter scale struck the China-India border.The quake struck at a depth of about 10 km, state-run Xinhua news agency reported.

It was followed by a 5-magnitude earthquake at 8:31 AM (Beijing time) around the same place in the Tibet Autonomous Region. The second quake struck at a depth of about 6 km.

