Rajasthan govt gives nod to academic activities with 100 pc capacity in schools, colleges

    Jaipur, Nov 8: The Rajasthan government has given a nod for conducting academic activities in universities, colleges, schools and coaching institutes with 100 per cent capacity from 15 November.

    The government took the decision in view of decline in Covid cases, according to a home department's order issued on Monday. At present, the classroom activities are being held with 50 per cent capacity.

    The classroom activities in schools for classes 1 to 12, universities and colleges will be held with 100 per cent capacity from 15 November, the order said.

    The government has also allowed the coaching institutes of the state to operate with 100 per cent capacity from November 15 with the mandatory requirement of both doses of Covid vaccine for their academic and non-teaching staff, according to the order.

    The schools for the classes between 9 to 12 were reopened from 1 September, classes for the 6-8 were commenced from 20 September while the government gave a nod for the reopening of classes for 1-5 from 27 September.

    The Covid-19 cases have significantly come down in Rajasthan where the number of active cases has come down to 42.

    Story first published: Tuesday, November 9, 2021, 10:28 [IST]
