  • search
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Rajasthan denies report of 'Gayatri Mantra' being played in labour rooms of hospitals

    By
    |

    Jaipur, May 16: Rajasthan Health Minister Raghu Sharma on Thursday denied reports that claimed Gayatri Mantra is mandatory to be played in labour rooms of medical centres.

    He told news agency ANI, ''It's a rumour. This issue came to my notice earlier too and I have directed officials that no such decision has been taken by the government.''

    Rajasthan Health Minister Raghu Sharma
    Rajasthan Health Minister Raghu Sharma Image Courtesy: ANI Twitter

    He also said the state's health department will not recommend playing the Gayatri Mantra as an official policy.

    Maternity wards in Rajasthan have become the subject of a controversy after a state directive to play soothing sounds in delivery rooms turned into a local district using the Gayatri Mantra.

    Rajasthan: Assaulted by in-laws, woman walks naked to police station to file complaint

    Reports surfaced that the government health centres in Rajasthan have been playing Gayatri Mantra in labour rooms, saying it gives relief to woman during labour pain. Meanwhile, a group of Muslims have objected to the development, terming it against Islam. They said that a Muslim newborn should be listening to Azaan as their first sound and not the Gayatri Mantra.

    lok-sabha-home

    More HOSPITALS News

    Read more about:

    hospitals rajasthan

    For Daily Alerts

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue