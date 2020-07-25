Congress to hold nationwide protest on Monday against BJP's 'anti-democratic actions'

New Delhi, July 25: The Congress will hold a nationwide protests in front of different Raj Bhavans against the BJP's "anti-democratic and anti-constitutional actions" to topple its government.

"Speak Up for Democracy", a nationwide online campaign will also be launched on July 26 from 10 am onward. State units have been asked to ensure the participation of party leaders, MPs, MLAs and other functionaries by way of posting videos and posts on different social media platforms highlighting the issue, said the party in a statement.

At 11am on Monday, all state units will hold protests in front of the Raj Bhavans in their respective states.

"The very basic constitutional and democratic frame of the nation is facing an unprecedented attack from the BJP. Democratic institutions, constitutional values and institutions are being subverted and subjugated in a dangerously premeditated manner, with democratically elected opposition governments in one state after another being toppled by the BJP, using money, intimidation and blatant misuse of constitutional bodies and functionaries," said All India Congress Committee (AICC) general secretary KC Venugopal in a statement.

"It was during the yet ongoing Covid-19 onslaught that the BJP toppled the democratically elected Congress government in Madhya Pradesh, and a similar desperate attempt is now being undertaken in Rajasthan. The BJP and its leaders playing their dirty game to topple down one of the most efficient state governments which has received praises from across the globe for successfully handling the Covid-19 pandemic," the statement added.

The Congress government is pushing for a session of the Assembly so that Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot can prove his majority on the floor of the House after the Rajasthan High Court on Friday ordered that status quo should be maintained on the disqualification notices sent out by the Speaker to rebel leader Sachin Pilot and 18 other MLAs.