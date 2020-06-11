Rajasthan: Congress sniffs a plot to destabilise its government

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

Jaipur, June 11: The Rajasthan Congress has alleged that there is a plot to destabilise its government in the state.

The party has moved its MLAs along with the Independents who are supporting the Congress a resort on the outskirts of Jaipur ahead of the Rajya Sabha polls to be held on June 19.

The party made the move after it received information that the Congress MLAs were being approached with attractive offers. The legislators will be kept at the resort until June 18.

It may be recalled that the Congress chief whip in the assembly, Mahesh Joshi had approached the anti-corruption bureau seeking a probe into the charges of inducements being offered to his party MLAs. He has however not named anyone.

In the Rajasthan Assembly, out of the 200 seats, the Congress has 107 MLAs, including the six who defected to the party from the BSP. Further the Congress also has the support of 13 independent MLAs.