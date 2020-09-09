Rajasthan: CM Gehlot suspends meetings for 1 month after 40 staff test COVID-19 positive

Briti Roy Barman

New Delhi, Sep 09: Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot has suspended all his meetings for a month after nearly 40 staff members at his office and residence tested COVID-19 positive in the last few days.

Gehlot will hold official meetings through video conferencing during this period. "Social distancing...adherence to health protocols are the main measures to prevent the rising infection of COVID-19," Gehlot tweeted.

"The government is making all efforts for this, including extension and strenghtening of health services. But this pandemic can be controlled only with everyone's participation," Gehlot also said.

Earlier on August 27, the CM had suspended meeting visitors for a week after ten officials at his residence and office tested positive for coronavirus.

Meanwhile, Rajasthan reported 1,590 new cases and 13 deaths on Tuesday. Total positive in the state stand at 94,126 of which 15,090 are active cases. The deaths on Tuesday also took the toll in the state to 1,164. So far, 25.13 lakh samples have been tested in the state.

The CM has appealed to people to wear mask, maintain social distancing, avoid crowds, step out of houses only when it's absolutely necessary and follow health protocol with full responsibility.