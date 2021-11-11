YouTube
  • search
Trending Covid-19 Vaccine Fake News Buster Coronavirus T20 World Cup 2021 Air Quality Index India 2021
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Rajasthan cabinet reshuffle: Gehlot meets Sonia Gandhi

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    New Delhi, Nov 11: Rajasthan Chief Minister, Ashok Gehlot met with Congress president Sonia Gandhi amidst speculation of a cabinet expansion in the state. Gehlot has been in a feud with Sachin Pilot and the reshuffle of the cabinet is an indication that the high command wants the same to end.

    Rajasthan cabinet reshuffle: Gehlot meets Sonia Gandhi

    Priyanka Gandhi had on Wednesday urged Gehlot to accommodate Sachin Pilot's supporters in the Cabinet. The meeting with Sonia Gandhi discussed the possible expansion of the Rajasthan cabinet and appointing chairmen of state corporations according to reports.

    The high command told Gehlot to reshuffle the cabinet immediately and keep up the promise made to Pilot who had last year agreed to drop his rebellion.

    More ASHOK GEHLOT News  

    Read more about:

    ashok gehlot cabinet reshuffle rajasthan

    Story first published: Thursday, November 11, 2021, 13:44 [IST]
    Other articles published on Nov 11, 2021
    For Daily Alerts
    Best Deals and Discounts
    Click to comments
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X