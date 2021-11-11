Rajasthan cabinet reshuffle: Gehlot meets Sonia Gandhi

Hope Amarinder Singh will not take any step which may harm Congress: Ashok Gehlot

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Nov 11: Rajasthan Chief Minister, Ashok Gehlot met with Congress president Sonia Gandhi amidst speculation of a cabinet expansion in the state. Gehlot has been in a feud with Sachin Pilot and the reshuffle of the cabinet is an indication that the high command wants the same to end.

Priyanka Gandhi had on Wednesday urged Gehlot to accommodate Sachin Pilot's supporters in the Cabinet. The meeting with Sonia Gandhi discussed the possible expansion of the Rajasthan cabinet and appointing chairmen of state corporations according to reports.

The high command told Gehlot to reshuffle the cabinet immediately and keep up the promise made to Pilot who had last year agreed to drop his rebellion.

Story first published: Thursday, November 11, 2021, 13:44 [IST]