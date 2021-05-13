For Quick Alerts
For Daily Alerts
Rajasthan: BSF jawan shoots self dead
India
Jaisalmer, May 13: A jawan of the Border Security Force (BSF) has shot himself dead using his service rifle, police said on Thursday.
The incident took place in Shahgarh Balj area here on Wednesday, they said.
Pak intruder killed by BSF along International Border in Jammu
The jawan, identified as Prem Singh Yadav, had returned to duty on April 30 after a one-month vacation from Bhind in Madhya Pradesh.
A BSF officer reached the spot after receiving the information and Yadav's body was handed over to him after postmortem, the police said.
Story first published: Thursday, May 13, 2021, 16:16 [IST]