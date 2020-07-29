Rajasthan assembly to start from August 14, orders Governor

New Delhi, July 29: The deadlock over convening the Rajasthan Assembly ended on Wednesday with Rajasthan Governor Kalraj Mishra issuing orders to convene session from 14th August.

The Governor, in his order, has also directed that all measures should be taken during the conduct of Assembly Session, as per the guidelines issued to prevent spread of COVID-19.

"The Rajasthan Governor has approved the Cabinet proposal to call the assembly session from August 14," a Raj Bhawan spokesperson said.

"He also gave verbal directions to make the necessary arrangements for the prevention of COVID-19 spread during the session," the spokesperson added.

The Ashok Gehlot Cabinet sent another proposal to the Governor for summoning the Rajasthan Assembly, saying a session should be called on August 14.

The Cabinet is counting the 21 days from July 23, when its first proposal was sent. But the latest proposal falls short if the notice period is counted from Wednesday. While rejecting the government proposal earlier, Mishra had said a session can be called at short notice if the agenda is to seek a vote of confidence.

The state government was earlier insisting that the session should begin on July 31.

Ashok Gehlot is caught in a power tussle with his now sacked deputy, Sachin Pilot, who has the support of 18 dissident Congress MLAs. Altogether, the Congress has 107 MLAs in the 200-member assembly and the BJP 72.