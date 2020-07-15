Rajasthan Assembly numbers: Here is how it stands

India

Jaipur, July 15:

Jaipur, July 15: The Ashok Gehlot government in Rajasthan hangs by a threat, following a revolt by Sachin Pilot, who was on Tuesday sacked as deputy chief minister.

The total strength in the Rajasthan assembly is 200 and the number of Congress legislators including the Speaker is 107. The magic number in the House is 101.

Gehlot in his letter to the Governor claimed the support of 104.

2 BTP legislators who attended the meeting of the Congress legislature party meet said that they would take a a call on whether to support Gehlot or not later. Meanwhile, 4 Congress legislators who were part of the Pilot camp, signalled support to Gehlot.

Currently there are 19 Congress MLAs in the Pilot camp including himself. There are 3 independents in the Gehlot camp.

If Gehlot decides to disqualify the 19 MLAs with Pilot, then the assembly strength is reduced to 181. This would mean that the majority mark would be 91.

The BJP which has 75 MLAs along the the RLP, could convince the 3 independents with Pilot and the other 10 independents, two CPI (M) MLAs and 2, BTP MLAs to support it. If this works out, then the BJP would have 92 MLAs.