  • search
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    Rajasthan Assembly elections become more candidate-centric than the party-centric

    By
    |

    Jaipur, Dec 5: Campaign for the Rajasthan Assembly elections will be over and around 4.74 crore voters will exercise their franchise on December 7, 2018 but amidst all the noise of election campaign, polls in the state seem to be more focused on candidates than political parties. At least situation is more or less the same in the rural areas.

    Rajasthan Assembly elections become more candidate-centric than the party-centric

    Also Read | Let's see how Sonia, Rahul escape in income tax case, says Modi

    Before tickets were distributed, voters were comparing between the Congress and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and election was between the political parties but after ticket distribution the entire scenario is changed and focus is more on candidates than on political parties. The caste of the candidate is playing greater important role than anything else. While speaking to the voters of the rural area, they have said that issues have got nothing to do in this elections which is being raised by the star campaigners. Voters are going to attend these rallies but they are clapping more when name of the local candidate is mentioned in the speech of the start campaigners.

    After the election meeting, if anyone discusses the matter with the people their answer would be that whatever is being said in the meeting will go on but ultimately the MLA will work for the people of the area, so for them candidate matters more than anything else. A civil right organisation Election Watch And Association of Democratic Reforms conducted a survey from September to November in which it was said that 48 per cent voters vote looking at the candidate.

    Star campaigners of both the principal parties are able to draw similar kind of crowd. So no one can claim that their campaigners are getting more attention from people than the leaders of rival party. This tells that people are listening to everyone but finally they will vote for candidate.

    Also Read | People have rejected Congress' 'dynastic' and 'appeasement' politics: Amit Shah

    Caste is playing an important role as ever especially in the rural area. Caste panchayats are once again about to play an important role and candidates were seen seeking their support. The situation has emerged like this because there are around 20 such seats where rebels of both the Congress and the BJP are in the fray. Four ministers in the Vasundhara Raje government Surendra Goel, Dhan Singh Rawat, Hem Singh Bhadana, Rajkumar Rinwa, parliamentary secretary Om Prakash Hudla and for the Congress former Union minister Mahadev Singh Khandela, former minister Babulal Nagar, former MLA Sanyam Lodha, CS Baidya and Nathuram Sinodia are in the frey. Besides these leaders, Hanuman Beniwal of Rashtravadi Loktantrik Party and Bharat Wahini Party's Ghanshyam Tiwadi are in the fray and contesting election strongly. They all are making election candidate centric.

    Read more about:

    campaign political parties candidates voters bjp association of democratic reforms survey Rajasthan Assembly Elections 2018

    Story first published: Wednesday, December 5, 2018, 16:34 [IST]
    Other articles published on Dec 5, 2018
    For Daily Alerts

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue