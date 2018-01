At least five members of a family were killed in a fire at their residence in Sector-9, Vidhyadhar Nagar area of Jaipur in Rajasthan. Bursting of cylinder believed to be the reason behind the fire.

The fire has been doused and rescue operations are underway. Three other family members who had been on a visit to Agra rushed back to Jaipur on receiving the information.

More details are awaited.

OneIndia News