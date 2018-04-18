Rajasthan: 23 people hospitalised after consuming food at wedding function

Twenty-three people have been hospitalised due to food poisoning in Rajasthan's Bharatpur. These people fell ill after consuming food at a wedding function, said reports. Their condition is said to be stable now.

On April 6, as many as 25 students of Step by Step School in Noida fell ill due to suspected food poisoning and four of them had to be hospitalised. Twenty-five students took ill after a breakfast of ajwain parantha and lassi in the school canteen, said Sanjay Sharma, food inspector for Gautam Budh Nagar's food department.

In January, nearly 120 children were taken ill after eating a meal at a school and admitted to a hospital in Kerala.The children were from a lower primary school at Thonnakel in the district. The primary conclusion is that the students might have taken ill after consuming egg or curry which was served at the school. Though the children showed no signs of illness on that day, some of them complained of discomfort on next day morning. By evening, the students sought medical help at a private hospital at Vengode following fever, vomiting and stomach ache.

Last year in October, about 24 passengers of Goa-Mumbai Tejas Express were admitted to hospital after consuming breakfast served by on-board pantry car operator. Of the 24 passengers, three had to be admitted to the intensive care unit.

For breaking news & Instant updates throughout the day