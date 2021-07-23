Raj Kundra porn scandal: Crime branch team reaches Shilpa Shetty's residence; fresh raids likely

Shilpa Shetty's husband Raj Kundra’s old tweets on ‘Porn vs Prostitution’ go viral after his arrest

New Delhi, July 23: A team of Mumbai Police Crime Branch has reached Shilpa Shetty's residence in Mumbai's Juhu area. The officials are likely to conduct fresh raids as they arrived with Raj Kundra, who was arrested in a case related to the alleged creation of pornographic films.

Kundra (45) was arrested by the crime branch on Monday night in a case, which it said, related to alleged creation of pornographic films and publishing them through some apps.

According to the police, there were several WhatsApp chats that revealed that Kundra was involved in the financial dealings of an app and its contents.

The police also said three women have come forward with complaints in the case, saying they were "forced to act in pornographic movies".

According to the police, the accused persons took advantage of struggling models, actors and other workers and made them work in these movies.

Kundra was taken into custody on Monday night by the city police''s crime branch after being booked under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code and the Information Technology Act.