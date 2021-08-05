Raj Kundra porn case: Police question director of firm which developed app called HotShots

India

oi-Madhuri Adnal

Mumbai, Aug 05: The director of a firm which developed an app through which businessman Raj Kundra allegedly distributed porn content appeared before the police here on Wednesday to record his statement, an official said.

Saurabh Kushwaha, director of Armsprime Media Private Ltd, a firm founded by Kundra, appeared before the property cell of the Mumbai crime branch at noon.

He was still being questioned, a police official said in the evening. Kundra, accused of producing and distributing pornographic films through an app called HotShots, developed by Armsprime, was arrested last month along with his IT head Ryan Thorpe.

According to the police, Kundra founded Armsprime Media in February 2019. He allegedly told police that he later sold the app to Kenrin Ltd, a London-based firm owned by his relative Pardeep Bakshi.