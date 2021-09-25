At 3,01,640, active COVID-19 cases lowest in 187 days

WHO recommends antibody treatment for critical covid patients: Check details

33 persons were affected with corona virus in a single day in Madurai

COVID digest: WHO approves Regeneron for treatment

India records 29,616 new Covid-19 cases with 290 deaths

Raising numbers of covid patients in pondycherry

India

oi-Madhuri Adnal

By Munesh Krishna

Pondycherry, Sep 25: More than ninety people were tested corona positive in pondycherry.

In the last 24 hours 92 people were affected with corona virus in pondycherry.

Reports revealed that in the last 24 hours a total of 92 have been affected with corona including pondycherry.

The numbers were described as 65 in pondycherry 12 in Karaikal 4 in ennam and 11 in mahe.

Health department officials said that total of 932 members were receiving treatment in pondycherry.

The death toll in pondycherry has raised to 1836 and one in Karaikal died in last 24 hours.

So far in pondycherry 1,23,244 people have recovered and returned home.

The total number of the affected persons were1,26,012 was declared by the health department.

For Breaking News and Instant Updates Allow Notifications

Story first published: Saturday, September 25, 2021, 14:39 [IST]