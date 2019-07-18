Rainy week ahead for Bengalureans, Kerala on red alert

By Simran Kashyap

New Delhi, July 18: The much-awaited Monsoon rain in Delhi is finally making its presence felt since the last two days. Rains continued to lash parts of Delhi-NCR on Wednesday night, bringing much-needed relief from the dry spell in the region. The Indian Meteorological Department on Thursday said that the monsoon thereafter will turn weak in the plains of northwest India, resulting in a dry spell from July 20 to 23.

After 48 hours, the Monsoon Trough will start shifting northwards once again, thus leading to an increase in the rainfall activities over northern parts of Punjab, Haryana and Northwest Uttar Pradesh. However, this will lead to a reduction in the Monsoon rains over Delhi and NCR area.

Bengaluru has so far received 54 mm rains against the normal of 113 mm, midway through the month. As per private weather agency, the only silver lining to the cloud comes in the weather forecast for the next week with a prediction of light to moderate rains almost every day for the next some days. While, in Mangaluru, Heavy rains lashed in and around the city since July 18 morning causing floods across the city.

The Mangalore Central Railway Station witnessed flooding across its premises, though normal train operations were not affected. Passengers had to wade through knee-deep water to enter the platforms as the front portion of the station was filled with rainwater.

However, the weather would remain quite pleasant. Temperatures in afternoon will not be more than 30°C and minimums will remain close to 21°-22°C.

Mumbai, on the other hand, is expected to register light showers for the next four to five days. In Kerala, the weatherman has issued a red alert in six districts, including Idukki and Malappuram, and forecast extremely heavy rains in the coming days. The red alert means that authorities need to take immediate action.