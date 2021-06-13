Rains lash parts of Haryana, Punjab; more expected in next 2 days

YouTube
    Chandigarh, Jun 13: Rains lashed several parts of Punjab and Haryana on Sunday morning, and more showers are expected in the region over the next two days, the meteorological department said here.

    It said downpour was recorded at several places in the twin states between 5.30 pm on Saturday and 8.30 am on Sunday.

    The Union Territory of Chandigarh, which is the common capital of Punjab and Haryana, received 20.6 mm rainfall, while its adjoining areas, including Mohali and Panchkula, also received showers, the weather office said.

    In Haryana, Sirsa received a heavy downpour of 101.4 mm, while Dabwali received 62 mm rain.

    Among other places, Narwana recorded 32 mm downpour, Ratia in Fatehabad 52 mm, Ambala 28.6 mm, Hansi 20 mm, Jhajjar 19 mm, Narnaul 16 mm and Rohtak 14.8 mm, the Met said.

    In Punjab, Bathinda received 49.4 mm rainfall, Faridkot 24.4 mm, Hoshiarpur 23 mm, Adampur 17.2 mm, Muktsar 51 mm, Balachaur 19.1 mm, Rajpura 57.6 mm, Ludhiana 15 mm and Jalandhar 10 mm.

    According to the weather office forecast, light to moderate rain and thundershowers are likely in many parts of Haryana and Punjab on June 14 and 15.

    Story first published: Sunday, June 13, 2021, 13:21 [IST]
    X