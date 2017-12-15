Railways to install CCTV cameras in 983 stations using Nirbhaya Fund

New Delhi, Dec 15: The railways has identified 983 railway stations for the installation of CCTV cameras using the Nirbhaya Fund, the Rajya Sabha was informed.

The fund was set up following an announcement in the 2013 Union Budget after the brutal gangrape of a Delhi girl on December 16, 2012, that had sparked a nationwide outrage. The railways was given Rs 500 crore from the fund by the Finance Ministry.

In written reply to a question, Minister of State for Railways Rajen Gohain also said that the national transporter has identified 202 railway stations as "sensitive" for the purpose of installation of an integrated security system (ISS) to strengthen surveillance mechanism.

The decision was taken based on the recommendations of a high-level committee, he said. "ISS includes close circuit television (CCTV) cameras, access control, personal and baggage screening system and bomb detection system," the minister informed the House.

Contracts have already been awarded for execution of ISS works at 129 railway stations spread across 15 Zonal Railways, Gohain said. So far, 106 railway stations have been covered with CCTV surveillance system, and 139 baggage scanners, 32 under vehicle scanning system, 217 door frame metal detectors and more than one thousand hand held metal detectors have been provided to Zonal Railways, the minister said.

"All the Zonal Railways have been advised to ensure speedy implementation of ISS at all the identified sensitive stations," the minister said. Besides ISS, CCTV surveillance system is available at 288 other railway stations.

PTI