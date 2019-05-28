  • search
    Mumbai, May 28: Travelling in Mumbai locals is truly an exciting experience. Locals call it as a lifeline of this giant city. For female commuters, the local trains are one of the safest mode of transports. In a bid to erase the sanskari portrayal of woman in the local train's ladies coach, the Western railways is now planning to change the logo of the Mahila wearing a saree to a woman wearing blazers.

    Railways give modern touch to ladies coach of Mumbai local, replaces ghunghat with blazer
    Image Courtesy @Twitter

    Two months ago, WR General Manager A K Gupta felt that the logos and signage on the trains needed to be modified to suit the modern age. It was when they were discussing the same, they realised that the picture of the woman in a saree did not accurately reflect the woman of today.

    However, it is not only the logo that will go through a transformation, the posters of female role-models and achievers will also adorn the insides of the coaches. Achievements of Saina Nehwal, Mithali Raj and Late Kalpana Chawla will be displayed inside the coaches.

    The new logo is larger than the original one so that the commuters do not mistake it for a general compartment.

    Apart from redefining the image of a 'modern' Indian woman, the officials also intend on clearing any confusion around the compartments. To create a clear differentiation between the compartments, the red diagonal strips are also being enhanced. Also, the coaches meant for senior citizens and handicapped people will be marked in yellow.

    Settings X
