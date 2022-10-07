YouTube
    By OneIndia Staff Writer
    New Delhi, Oct 07: For the easy travel of passengers during the festive season in the country, Indian Railways has announced 2,269 trips of 179 pairs of special trains till Chhath Puja this year.

    The special trains will be run on the busiest routes across the country. The trains will give relief to passengers who are seeking to reach home to celebrate festivals-Diwali, and Chhath.

    Railways announces 179 pairs of special trains till Chhath Puja
    The announcement was made by the Ministry of Railways on Wednesday. The ministry took to Twitter and wrote, "Easing festive travel for passengers! To ensure convenience of the travellers and clear extra rush, Railways is running 2,269 trips of 179 special trains (in pairs) till Chhath Puja. Special trains have been planned to connect major destinations across the country."

    The special trains have been scheduled while keeping in mind to connect several destinations across the country. The trains will connect Delhi- Patna, Delhi- Bhagalpur, Delhi-Muzaffarpur, Delhi-Saharsa, and others.

    For the security of passengers, an additional Railway Protection Force (RPF) will be deployed at stations and also 'May I help you booth' be installed to provide assistance to passengers.

    Besides, a timely announcement will also be made regarding the arrival and departure of trains.

    Story first published: Friday, October 7, 2022, 11:59 [IST]
    X