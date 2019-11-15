Railway to raise meal prices of Rajdhani, Shatabdi, Duronto trains

  • search
    New Delhi, Nov 15: The Railway Board has decided to hike prices of meals on board Rajdhani, Shatabdi and Duronto trains, resulting in slight increase in their fares, according to a government order.

    According to the new order, in first class AC, tea will cost Rs 35, up by Rs 6, breakfast Rs 140, up by Rs 7, lunch and dinner Rs 245, up by Rs 15.

    In second class AC, third class AC and chair car, tea to cost Rs 20, up by Rs 5, breakfast Rs 105, up by Rs 8, lunch and dinner Rs 185, up by Rs 10.

    It has also been decided that snacks with regional flavour will be introduced, the order said.

    Story first published: Friday, November 15, 2019, 15:03 [IST]
