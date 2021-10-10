Railrestro Offers Delicious ‘Vrat Ka Khana on the Train!

YouTube
    There is good news for Indian Railways passengers as RailRestro, the official IRCTC e-catering partner has announced to serve vrat ka khana on train. Therefore, passengers fasting for the 9 days have a better choice to avail themselves of Navratri special food while traveling. Fasting can be afflicting especially for those who undertake a long journey during their fast. However this festive season, RailRestro has come up with a special Navratri treat for Indian Railways passengers.

    RailRestro CEO, Manish Chandra says - A lot of people travel on a train during Navratri. Often, they are unable to find healthy and hygienic Navratri special food items. Keeping this in mind, we have curated a Special Navratri menu which is available across all major stations in India.

    Sattvic Food Items in Navratri Special Thali

    Keeping in mind the preferences of passengers, RailRestro has introduced a Navratri special thali in its e-catering menu. The sattvic food items included in this thali are Sabudana Khichdi, Sabudana Kheer, Kuttu Atta ki Puri, Roasted Makhana, Aloo ki Kadhi, Boiled Shakarkandi, and Singhare Atte Ka halwa as a sweet dish.

    Order Your Vrat ka Khana from RailRestro

    The devotees can order Navratri special vrat ka khana in train via ordering them through the RailRestro website or app. You should enter the 10-digit PNR number on the website or app. Then, select the Navratri Special Thali from the Restaurant's menu and a station where you want the delivery of food. Next, proceed to the payment, you can either choose to pay online or opt for Cash on Delivery for your vrat ka khana. Upon successful payment, you will receive a confirmation message and email for your order.

    Vrat Ka Khana Will be Available on Navratri between 07-14th October

    The Navratri Special food will be available at all major stations between 07 October and 14 October 2021. You can also pre-order your meal. Just make sure to place your vrat ka khana order at least 2 hours prior to the food delivery.

    This Navratri Special food will be available at all major stations including Pune, Vijayawada, Lucknow, Patna, Ratlam, Prayagraj, Ambala, Bhopal, Vadodara Nagpur, Mathura, and Jhansi. Apart from Navratri Special Thali, passengers can also order other vrat ka khanas like Rajgira Roti, Vrat ki Dahi Arbi, Vratwale Chawal Ka Dhokla, and fruits on the train.

    railways indian railways navratri

    Story first published: Sunday, October 10, 2021, 10:58 [IST]
    X