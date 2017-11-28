Raids on Sasikala aides continue: IT dept searching 33 locations in TN

The Income Tax department is conducting raids in several locations in Tamil Nadu. The raids are a continuation of the one that was held two weeks back when officials searched the premises of the Jaya TV office and other locations belonging to aides of Sasikala Natarajan.

The IT department is currently conducting simultaneous raids at 33 different locations. Raids are being conducted in Chennai and Madurai. Sources say that these raids are in furtherance of what was conducted two weeks back.

Following the earlier raids, the IT department had seized several documents and also cash. The IT department is investigating investments made in shell companies. Further, the department is also probing how a fleet of imported cars came into Tamil Nadu illegally.

OneIndia News