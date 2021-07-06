YouTube
    Rahul Vaidya, Disha Parmar to tie knot on July 16: Wedding invitation goes viral!

    By
    |

    Mumbai, July 06: Singer Rahul Vaidya and TV actor Disha Parmar on Tuesday announced that they will tie the knot on July 16. The couple took to Twitter and posted a joint statement, informing fans about their marriage.

    "With the blessings of our families, we are delighted to share this special moment with you all. We are elated to announce that our wedding is set to take place on 16th of July," Vaidya and Parmar said.

    "We seek your love and blessings as we begin this this new chapter of love and togetherness," they added.

    Vaidya, 33, had proposed Parmar on the Colors reality show "Bigg Boss" last year.

    Towards the end of the show, when Parmar, 26, appeared on the series as a guest, the singer proposed to her in person.

    The couple was supposed to get married soon after "Bigg Boss" ended in February but their plans were pushed due to the second wave of the pandemic.

    According to reports, the couple will have a close-knit wedding.

    On the work front, Vaidya will be next seen in "Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi".

