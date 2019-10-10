Rahul has walked away: What Congress said in private always is now in public domain

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Oct 10: What the Congress has been talking in private all these days is now being said in public. Salman Khurshid, senior Congress leader said recently that Rahul Gandhi had walked away.

He also said that after the loss in the Lok Sabha elections, the party needed a leader who could help introspect and chalk out the future course of action.

With Rahul Gandhi, there are two issues. When he was the chief of the party, he was a reluctant leader. In defeat, he saw an opportunity to walk out says leading political scientist, Dr. Sandeep Shastri.

Ahead of crucial assembly polls, Rahul leaves India; Cong says 'will be back when needed'

Dr. Shastri says that given the dynamics of the party, where dynasty is so crucial, Rahul Gandhi walking out has obviously put the Congress in doldrums. The leadership has not taken a stand on many issues. Moreover Rahul Gandhi did not just leave, he has refused to take any decisions too.

Further, the silence of the leadership tends to state that there is no direction at all. This the Congress leaders were saying in private all these days and now they have started saying it in the open, says Dr. Shastri.

He further adds that the handover to the next generation has not been smooth. Sonia Gandhi too, when had taken over as the chief for the first time was reluctant. However once she put her mind into it, there was no looking back for her. She continued to be an enthusiastic leader, Dr. Shastri says.

Leadership is most crucial in times of defeat. When you win, the victory takes the party along. I feel that he should have stuck on introspected, given the party some direction and then stepped down. He ought to have stabilised the party and then given up the leadership says Dr. Shastri.

'Plot to eliminate those groomed by Rahul': Ashok Tanwar quits Congress ahead of Haryana polls

If you speak to senior Congress leaders, they tell you that the none have a clue which way the party is going. At the end of the day the party looks to leadership for direction.

Sonia Gandhi on the other hand is in a precarious position. She had withdrawn and now she is forced to come back. The party has not been able to decide on the leadership. Moreover, her style of leadership is very different.

Today it has become a case of Sonia vs Rahul's loyalists. Sonia Gandhi is not exactly an assertive leader. She is not the kind who leads from the front. Instead she provides guidance and tends to lead from behind, Dr. Shastri also points out. Over all the Congress finds itself in a difficult situation says Dr. Sandeep Shastri.