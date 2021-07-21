Rahul Gandhi tweets on Covid-19 mismanagement; Giriraj Singh's epic reply in Italian

oi-Madhuri Adnal

New Delhi, July 21: Firebrand BJP leader and Union Minister Giriraj Singh has called Congress leader Rahul Gandhi 'brainless'.

Gandhi had tweeted in Hindi, tagging the news about the government's response. "It wasn't just the lack of oxygen. There was severe lack of sensitivity and truth -- then and now," his tweet read.

Responding to Rahul's barb on the government over alleged Covid-19 mismanagement, Giriraj Singh chose to retaliate in Italian and took to Twitter and wrote,''I would say about this prince: He lacked the brain then, he misses it now and he will miss it forever. These lists are compiled by the states. You can tell the states governed by your party to submit modified lists. Until then stop lying.''

Di questo principe direi: gli mancava il cervello allora, gli manca ora e gli mancherà per sempre. Questi elenchi sono compilati dagli stati. Puoi dire agli stati governati dal tuo partito di inviare elenchi modificati. Fino ad allora smettila di mentire. https://t.co/LYog1FRX2H — Shandilya Giriraj Singh (@girirajsinghbjp) July 20, 2021

Earlier on Tuesday, the government informed Rajya Sabha on Tuesday that no deaths due to lack of oxygen were specifically reported by states and UTs during the second COVID-19 wave.

But there was an unprecedented surge in demand for medical oxygen during the second wave and it peaked at nearly 9000 MT compared to 3095 MT in the first wave following which the Centre had to step in to facilitate equitable distribution among the states, it said.

Minister of State for Health Bharati Pravin Pawar said that detailed guidelines for reporting of deaths have been issued by the Union Health Ministry to all states and UTs. Accordingly, all states and UTs report cases and deaths to the Union Health Ministry on a regular basis. "However, no deaths due to lack of oxygen have been specifically reported by states and UTs," Pawar said in a written reply.

"Detailed guidelines for reporting of deaths have been issued by the Union Health Ministry to all states and UTs," Pawar further said.

Story first published: Wednesday, July 21, 2021, 10:14 [IST]