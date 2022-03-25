YouTube
    Rahul Gandhi to meet top Congress leaders from Haryana today

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    New Delhi, Mar 25: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi will meet top party leaders from Haryana at his residence here on Friday and chalk out the strategy to strengthen the organisation further, according to sources.

    Rahul Gandhi to meet top Congress leaders from Haryana today

    Some of the leaders who will meet Rahul Gandhi are former chief minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda, AICC in-charge of Haryana Vivek Bansal, state Congress chief Kumari Selja, AICC general secretary Randeep Surjewala, former Assembly speaker Kuldeep Sharma, Kiran Chaudhary and Deepinder Singh Hooda.

    The meeting comes days after Rahul Gandhi met Hooda at his residence and discussed the political situation in the state. Hooda is a member of the "Group of 23" in the Congress and has been demanding an organisational overhaul of the party.

    The meeting is part of the series of deliberations that the Gandhis have held with the G-23 leaders over the last few days.

    The sources said Congress chief Sonia Gandhi will be meeting some more G-23 leaders in the coming days to seek their suggestions in strengthening the party further.

    Story first published: Friday, March 25, 2022, 9:15 [IST]
