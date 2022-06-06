YouTube
    Rahul Gandhi to meet late singer Sidhu Moose Wala's family on June 7

    New Delhi, Jun 06: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi will visit Moosa village in Mansa, Punjab tomorrow to meet the family of the late singer and party leader Sidhu Moose Wala.

    Earlier, Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann and other leaders had met the late singer's family at Mansa village.

    Moosewala's parents also met Union Home Minister Amit Shah in Chandigarh on Saturday.

    Punjabi singer Sidhu Moose Wala was shot dead at a village in Mansa on May 29, while two others were left injured. Moose Wala was attacked by unidentified assailants at Jawaharke village in Mansa district, a day after the Punjab government withdrew his security.

    Story first published: Monday, June 6, 2022, 14:29 [IST]
    X