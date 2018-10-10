Rahul Gandhi to meet HAL staff in Bengaluru on Oct 13

Bengaluru, Oct 10: Congress President Rahul Gandhi to meet Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) staff in Bengaluru on Saturday (October 13) . His visit to Hindustan Aeronautics Limited comes in the wake of bitter war of words over politically contentious Rafale jet deal .

It may be recalled that Rahul Gandhi said he understands the pain of jawans, Air Force officers, the families of martyred pilots as well as Hindustan Aeronautics Limited workers and will work to bring to justice all those who dishonoured and stole from them.

Also, he termed the Government's flagship Skill India campaign "S-Kill India" and alleged Rs 30,000 crore was "stolen" from HAL in the Rafale deal and given to a man with "no skills" to make an aircraft.

"PM'S-KILL India Program," Gandhi tweeted, taking a dig at the Government's flagship Skill India campaign. "Rs 30,000 crore stolen from Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) and given to a man with no SKILLS in making aircraft.

Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) is an Indian state-owned aerospace and defence company headquartered in Bangalore, India. It is governed under the management of the Indian Ministry of Defence. The government-owned corporation is primarily involved in the operations of the aerospace and is currently involved in the design, fabrication and assembly of aircraft, jet engines, helicopters and their spare parts.