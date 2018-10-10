India's LARGEST EVER political poll. Have you participated yet?
  • search

Rahul Gandhi to meet HAL staff in Bengaluru on Oct 13

By
Subscribe to Oneindia News
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    Bengaluru, Oct 10: Congress President Rahul Gandhi to meet Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) staff in Bengaluru on Saturday (October 13) . His visit to Hindustan Aeronautics Limited comes in the wake of bitter war of words over politically contentious Rafale jet deal .

    Congress President Rahul Gandhi
    Congress President Rahul Gandhi

    It may be recalled that Rahul Gandhi said he understands the pain of jawans, Air Force officers, the families of martyred pilots as well as Hindustan Aeronautics Limited workers and will work to bring to justice all those who dishonoured and stole from them.

    Also Read | Rafale: SC wants details on decision making, won't go into suitability of aircraft

    Also, he termed the Government's flagship Skill India campaign "S-Kill India" and alleged Rs 30,000 crore was "stolen" from HAL in the Rafale deal and given to a man with "no skills" to make an aircraft.

    "PM'S-KILL India Program," Gandhi tweeted, taking a dig at the Government's flagship Skill India campaign. "Rs 30,000 crore stolen from Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) and given to a man with no SKILLS in making aircraft.

    Also Read | Rafale: Govt upset with CBI director meeting Arun Shourie, Prashant Bhushan

    Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) is an Indian state-owned aerospace and defence company headquartered in Bangalore, India. It is governed under the management of the Indian Ministry of Defence. The government-owned corporation is primarily involved in the operations of the aerospace and is currently involved in the design, fabrication and assembly of aircraft, jet engines, helicopters and their spare parts.

    Read more about:

    congress rahul gandhi rafale deal hal bengaluru

    Story first published: Wednesday, October 10, 2018, 14:23 [IST]
    Other articles published on Oct 10, 2018
    Must Read

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue