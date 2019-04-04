Rahul Gandhi files nomination from Wayanad, sister Priyanka with him

India

oi-Deepika S

Thiruvananthapuram, Apr 04: Congress president Rahul Gandhi, who is contesting from Wayanad Lok Sabha seat in Kerala in addition to Amethi in Uttar Pradesh, filed his nomination on Thursday.

All India Congress Committee (AICC) general secretary and Rahul Gandhi's sister Priyanka Gandhi Vadra accompanied Rahul to Wayanad.

A massive crowd of Congress workers and supporters carrying party flags greeted the brother-sister duo as they started their roadshow to mark the beginning of Rahul Gandhi's Wayanad campaign. A marching band was also part of the procession.

The Congress announced on Sunday that Gandhi will contest from Wayanad constituency, besides his traditional stronghold of Amethi.

Gandhi has claimed people in South India "feel hostility" from Prime Minister Narendra Modi and said he decided to contest from Wayanad to send out the message that he stands with them.

