Rahul Gandhi to be Congress chief today: Here's who said what

As Congress vice-president Rahul Gandhi filed the nomination for the position of party chief, an array of congratulatory messages from top Congress leaders and party members emerged on Twitter.

Senior party leaders including Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh, former finance minister Chidambaram and several other leaders wished Rahul Gandhi.

The 47-year-old Gandhi scion is likely to emerge as the lone candidate in the fray and decks have been cleared for his election as the Congress president, succeeding his mother Sonia Gandhi, who has held the post for 19 years in a row now.

Rahul Gandhi will carry on the great traditions of Congress: Manmohan Singh "Sonia Gandhi has been party president for 19 years. This (Rahul Gandhi's nomination) is yet another step in that direction. Rahul Gandhi will carry on the great traditions of the Congress party," said the former prime minister Manmohan Singh. Proud history of Indian National Congress, says Sheila Dikshit "It is a touching moment for me to be witnessing this important chapter in the rich and proud history of Indian National Congress. My best wishes to Rahul Gandhi" tweets Sheila Dikshit. Practice democracy in your own home: Modi tells Congress Mocking the Congress over the upcoming election of its president, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday alleged the party had a history of rigging organisational polls. The outcome of the election to the top post in the Congress was a foregone conclusion, Modi said. "If you do not have democracy in your home (party) how can you practise it in the country," Modi asked. Promotion without performance, says Naqvi I congratulate Rahul Gandhi for his promotion without performance, can only be possible in a feudal setup, says Union Minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi. Shehzad Poonawalla calls it a black day Shehzad Poonawalla on Monday called it a "black day" for the party. Taking to Twitter, Poonawalla reiterated that the election is a "farce," and claimed the party was fielding a "dummy" candidate against Gandhi. Poonawalla's remarks come days after he first alleged that the organisational polls were rigged to favour Gandhi.

OneIndia News