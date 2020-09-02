Rahul Gandhi slams Centre over decline in GDP, increase in COVID-19 cases and unemployment

India

oi-Ajay Joseph Raj P

New Delhi: Sep 02: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday slammed Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the steepest decline in the GDP since independence, Chinese transgressions in Ladakh, rising unemployment and job losses, GST dues to states and a significant increase in COVID-19 cases across the country.

In a tweet, Rahul Gnadhi said, "India is reeling under Modi-made disasters: 1. Historic GDP reduction -23.9% 2. Highest Unemployment in 45 yrs 3. 12 Crs job loss 4. Centre not paying states their GST dues 5. Globally highest COVID-19 daily cases and deaths 6. External aggression at our borders."

India's GDP declined by the steepest percentage ever in the April-June period as the coronavirus pandemic-induced nationwide lockdown battered an already slowing economy.

It can be seen that Rahul Gandhi has been attacking the government over the present state of economy, alleging that its "ruining" started with demonetisation, which was followed by a series of "erroneous" policies of the BJP-led government at the Centre.

Earlier, former finance minister P Chidambaram said the GDP estimates should be a matter of "surprise and shame" to the government that was seeing 'green shoots' on several days during the first quarter and did nothing to cushion the fall by taking suitable fiscal and welfare measures.