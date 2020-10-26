Bhagwat knows China took our land, but scared to face it: Rahul

Rahul Gandhi renews attack on Centre over farm laws, asks PM Modi to listen to farmers' grievances

oi-Ajay Joseph Raj P

New Delhi, Oct 26: Former Congress president and Wayanad MP Raul Gandhi on Monday renewed his attack on Narendra Modi government over the three farm laws. In a tweet, Rahul asked PM Modi to reach out to the farmers and listen to the grievances.

His tweet comes a day after farmer unions in Punjab marked Dussehra by burning effigies of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and business tycoons.

"This happened all over Punjab yesterday. It's sad that Punjab is feeling such anger towards PM," he said in a tweet while referring to a media report that farmers on Sunday burnt effigies of PM Modi at several places in Punjab to lodge their protest against the farm laws.

"This is a very dangerous precedent and is bad for our country. PM should reach out, listen and give a healing touch quickly," Rahul suggested.

Farmers under the banner of the Kisan Mazdoor Sangharsh Committee burnt effigies of PM Modi and business tycoons. The protesters described the three farm laws as 'black laws' and raised slogans against the Narendra Modi's government. They demanded the withdrawal of the laws.

"Farmers burnt effigies of the PM and Union government at several places in the state," Jagmohan Singh, Bharatiya Kisan Union (Dakaunda) general secretary, said.

Opposition parties, including the Congress, have been arguing that the central government's three bills are aimed at handing over the farming sector to corporates and that farmers will not get the benefit of the MSP.

However, the government maintains that the bills give freedom to farmers to sell their produce outside the notified APMC market yards (mandis). This is aimed at facilitating remunerative prices through competitive alternative trading channels. Farmers will not be charged any cess or levy for the sale of their produces under the act. Besides, farmers will get the right to enter into a contract with agribusiness firms, processors, wholesalers, exporters, or large retailers for the sale of future farming produce at a pre-agreed price.