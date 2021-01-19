Rahul Gandhi releases booklet over Farm Laws at party headquarters in Delhi

New Delhi, Jan 19: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi held a press conference on Tuesday at the party headquarters in Delhi, and released a booklet over the three Farm Laws of Central Government.

Addressing a press conferene, Gandhi said,''There is tragedy unfolding today in country, govt wants to ignore issue & misinform the country. I'm not going to speak about farmers alone as it is only part of tragedy. It's important for youngsters. This is not about present but about your Future.''

Tens of thousands of farmers have been camping out on the outskirts of Delhi for nearly two months, with at least nine rounds of talks between the government and farmers' groups failing to resolve the deadlock.

The government on Monday postponed the tenth round of talks on the new agriculture laws with farmer unions to January 20, PTI reported. The meeting was earlier scheduled to take place at 12 pm on Tuesday at Delhi's Vigyan Bhawan.

The previous nine rounds of talks between the government and farmers have failed to yield any concrete results, as the farmer unions have stuck to their main demand for repealing the new laws, while the government has refused to do so and insisted on a clause-wise discussion of the legislations.

Meanwhile, the Supreme Court-appointed panel formed with the mandate to resolve the deadlock will hold its first meeting on Tuesday, according to PTI.

Enacted in September 2020, the central government has presented these laws as major farm reforms aimed at increasing farmers' income, but the protesting farmers have raised concerns that these legislations would weaken the minimum support price (MSP) and "mandi" (wholesale market) systems and leave them at the mercy of big corporations. The government has maintained that these apprehensions are misplaced and ruled out a repeal of the laws.