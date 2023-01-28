Rahul Gandhi pays tributes to CRPF jawans killed in Pulwama terror attack

'Need a loving person who is intelligent': Rahul Gandhi reveals about his marriage plans, ideal life-partner

Lethpora, Jan 28: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Saturday paid floral tributes to the 40 CRPF personnel killed in a car bomb blast in Jammu and Kashmir’s Pulwama district in 2019.

Gandhi, who is in the last leg of the Bharat Jodo Yatra, laid a flower bouquet at the spot where the CRPF bus was blown up by a Jaish-e-Mohammad suicide bomber along the Jammu-Srinagar national highway four years ago.

The Yatra, which is heading towards Srinagar, stopped briefly to pay homage to the slain CRPF personnel. The Gandhi-led foot march started from Kanyakumari on September 7 and it will conclude in Srinagar on January 30.

Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra joined her brother Rahul Gandhi at the Bharat Jodo Yatra at Lethpora in Jammu and Kashmir as the party's foot march entered its penultimate day. She walked alongside the former Congress president amidst tight security arrangements before the yatra stopped for a break at Lethpora.

The yatra resumed from Awantipora where PDP president Mehbooba Mufti and her daughter Iltija Mufti joined Gandhi, the Lok Sabha member from Wayanad in Kerala, for the march.

Gandhi also paid homage to the 40 CRPF personnel who were killed in a suicide car bomb attack at Lethpora by laying a bouquet at the spot where the security force's bus was blown up in February 2019.

The yatra is scheduled to halt at Panthachowk for the night.

The march which started from Kanyakumari on September 7, is scheduled to reach Pantha Chowk in the outskirts of Srinagar later in the day, after a single stop near Birla School in Galandar area of Pampore.

After a night's halt there, the yatra would resume on Sunday morning from Pantha Chowk and will culminate near Nehru Park on Boulevard Road in the city.

On Monday, Gandhi will unfurl the tricolour at the party headquarters at M A Road here, following which a public rally at SK Stadium here for which 23 opposition political parties have been invited.