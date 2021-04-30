YouTube
    Rahul Gandhi expresses condolences to families of COVID-19 patients who died due to lack of treatment

    By
    |

    New Delhi, Apr 30: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Friday offered his condolences to all those who have lost their dear ones due to lack of treatment and said prayers and sympathies from every state of the country are with them.

    rahul gandhi

    India saw 3,86,452 new coronavirus infections in a span of 24 hours, the highest single-day rise so far, pushing the total tally of COVID-19 cases to 1,87,62,976, while active cases crossed the 31 lakh-mark, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Friday.

    The death toll increased to 2,08,330 with 3,498 new fatalities, the data updated at 8 am showed.

    "My condolences to fellow citizens losing their loved ones due to lack of treatment. You are not alone in this tragedy -- prayers and sympathies are with you from every state of the country. There is hope if we are together," Gandhi said in a tweet in Hindi.

    Story first published: Friday, April 30, 2021, 11:54 [IST]
    X