Rahul Gandhi attacks PM Modi over China's illegal bridge in Ladakh's Pangong Tso lake

India

oi-Prakash KL

New Delhi, Jan 19: Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday slammed Prime Minister Narendra Modi over China constructing a bridge on the Pangong Tso Lake in Ladakh near the Line of Actual Control (LAC).

He took Twitter to question the reason behind PM Modi's silence over the issue. He tweeted, "China is building a strategic bridge in our country. The PLA's spirits are being emboldened due to the silence of the PM.

Now, the fear is the PM may go to inaugurate even this bridge," Gandhi alleged in a tweet in Hindi.

Gandhi shared a purported picture showing the Chinese building the bridge in Pangong Tso Lake. This bridge helps its troops to mobilise to either bank of the lake.

The Congress leader has been attacking Modi over handling the border issue with China in eastern Ladakh.

However, the Centre had earlier this month asserted that the bridge being built by China across Pangong lake is in an area that has been under that country's "illegal occupation" for around 60 years. The government had said it was taking all steps to ensure that the country's security interests are "fully protected".

Story first published: Wednesday, January 19, 2022, 22:56 [IST]