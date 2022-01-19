YouTube
  • search
Trending Covid-19 Vaccine Fake News Buster Coronavirus Air Quality Index India 2021 Omicron Cases
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Rahul Gandhi attacks PM Modi over China's illegal bridge in Ladakh's Pangong Tso lake

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    New Delhi, Jan 19: Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday slammed Prime Minister Narendra Modi over China constructing a bridge on the Pangong Tso Lake in Ladakh near the Line of Actual Control (LAC).

    Rahul Gandhi attacks PM Modi over Chinas illegal bridge in Ladakhs Pangong Tso lake

    He took Twitter to question the reason behind PM Modi's silence over the issue. He tweeted, "China is building a strategic bridge in our country. The PLA's spirits are being emboldened due to the silence of the PM.

    Now, the fear is the PM may go to inaugurate even this bridge," Gandhi alleged in a tweet in Hindi.
    Gandhi shared a purported picture showing the Chinese building the bridge in Pangong Tso Lake. This bridge helps its troops to mobilise to either bank of the lake.

    The Congress leader has been attacking Modi over handling the border issue with China in eastern Ladakh.

    However, the Centre had earlier this month asserted that the bridge being built by China across Pangong lake is in an area that has been under that country's "illegal occupation" for around 60 years. The government had said it was taking all steps to ensure that the country's security interests are "fully protected".

    More CHINA News  

    Read more about:

    china rahul gandhi narendra modi

    Story first published: Wednesday, January 19, 2022, 22:56 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jan 19, 2022
    For Daily Alerts
    Best Deals and Discounts
    Click to comments
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X