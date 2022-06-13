YouTube
  • search
Trending Fake News Buster Coronavirus Elections 2022 Web-Stories
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Rahul appears before ED: 'Bulldozers missing', says Karti as he takes dig over heavy deployment near Cong HQ

    By Pti
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    New Delhi, Jun 13: Taking a swipe at the BJP, Congress MP Karti Chidambaram on Monday expressed surprise that the ruling party had "only placed barricades and police" leading to the Congress office ahead of Rahul Gandhi's appearance before the ED, while the bulldozers were "missing".

    Rahul appears before ED: Bulldozers missing, say Karti as he takes dig over heavy deployment near Cong HQ

    Karti Chidambaram said the bulldozers may have been "requisitioned to demolish the lives and houses" of citizens belonging to the minority faith. Ahead of the proposed march by the Congress leaders, the Delhi Police on Monday imposed section 144 CrPC in the area around party headquarters at Akbar Road here asking them not to violate the law. Rahul Gandhi has been summoned by the ED in a money laundering case pertaining to the National Herald-AJL case.

    The ED has also summoned Sonia Gandhi in the case on June 23. "Surprised that the @BJP4India have only placed barricades & police leading to the @INCIndia office, #Bulldozers are missing!" Karti Chidambaram said in a tweet. "Guess all have been requisitioned to demolish the lives & houses of citizens belonging to the minority faith," the Lok Sabha MP said. His remarks come a day after the Prayagraj Development Authority (PDA) demolished the house of the alleged mastermind of the June 10 violence in Prayagraj amid heavy police deployment.

    Karti Chidambaram
    Know all about
    Karti Chidambaram

    The building map of the house of the accused, Javed Ahmad, had not been approved by the PDA, according to an official of the agency. The development in Prayagraj came a day after illegal properties of two persons accused of rioting were bulldozed in Saharanpur, which witnessed stone pelting on Friday. Protests against the controversial remarks on Prophet Mohammad made by now-suspended BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma had spun out of control in Prayagraj and some other parts of Uttar Pradesh on June 10. PTI

    Comments

    More RAHUL GANDHI News  

    Read more about:

    rahul gandhi enforcement directorate karti chidambaram

    For Daily Alerts
    Best Deals and Discounts
    Click to comments
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X