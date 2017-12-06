Rahul admits he is not Modi, sends 'love note' to BJP for pointing out mistakes

New Delhi, Dec 6: Have you ever anticipated "love" between the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Congress? Never. Right? Not even in your wildest of dreams.

But love has made its way (at least from Rahul Gandhi's side) between the BJP and the Congress in the run-up to the Gujarat Assembly elections. If you are thinking, we are trying to fool you, then read the latest tweet by the Congress vice-president.

In his tweet, not only the soon-to-be Congress president admitted that he is not Prime Minister Narendra Modi (known to never make mistakes, even if he does, no one has the guts to speak so) as he is prone to commit mistakes like all of us.

He also thanked his "BJP friends" for pointing out his mistakes. Rahul in the same tweet asked his critics to keep on pointing out his mistakes as and when he commits one, as it helps him to improve. And at the end of the tweet, Rahul with great warmth wrote, "Love you all."

"For all my BJP friends: unlike Narendrabhai, I am human. We do make the odd mistake and that's what makes life interesting. Thanks for pointing it out and please do keep it coming, it really helps me improve. Love you all," tweeted Rahul.

For all my BJP friends: unlike Narendrabhai, I am human. We do make the odd mistake and that’s what makes life interesting. Thanks for pointing it out and please do keep it coming, it really helps me improve. Love you all. — Office of RG (@OfficeOfRG) December 6, 2017

Actually, Rahul's tweet was a sarcastic take on his Tuesday's tweet where he quoted wrong figures while trying to attack the Modi government over rising in prices of essential commodities.

After his mistake was spotted by the critics, Rahul immediately deleted his tweet and posted a new one with correct figures.

It has been almost a week since Rahul has been daily posting questions to the PM on Twitter on various issues as a part of the Congress' strategy to attack the BJP ahead of the Gujarat Assembly elections.

The Assembly polls in the state are scheduled on December 9 and 14. The results of the elections will be declared on December 18. However, till the filing of this report, Rahul did not post his Wednesday's question to Modi.

OneIndia News