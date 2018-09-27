Rafale: Reliance Entertainment paid 1.4 million Euros for film by Hollande’s partner through partner

New Delhi, Sep 27: Reacting to allegations on the Rafale deal, Anil Ambani's Reliance Entertainment said that it had financed 15 per cent of the budget of Tout La-Haut, the French film produced by Julie Gayet, the partner of France's then President Francois Hollande.

Reliance Entertainment had paid 1.48 million Euros through one of its partners, French financing firm Visvires Capital, towards the production of the film, a statement by the company said.

"Reliance Entertainment had paid the aforesaid only EUR 1.48 million to Visvires Capital on 5th December 2017, as customary only about two weeks before the release of the film on 20th December 2017," the statement also read.

The statement also said, "Besides films, the Reliance Group has made several other successful co-investments with Visvires Capital, including inter alia in Sula Wines and Grover Vineyards, prior to the film co-financing."

"Reliance Entertainment has not signed any agreement with Ms. Julie Gayet or her company, Rouge International, and nor has any payment ever been made by Reliance Entertainment to either of them in relation to the film, nOmber One," the company statement said while quoting a spokesperson.

The company also said that it received EUR 300,000 from the film's French producer for providing physical production services for extensive location shooting in difficult mountainous terrains in Ladakh. Directed by Serge Hazanavicius and featuring French actor Kev Adams, Tout La-Haut was shot in Nepal and Ladakh, besides France.