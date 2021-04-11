YouTube
    R Madhavan tests negative for COVID-19, says all fit and fine now

    By
    |

    Mumbai, Apr 11: Actor R Madhavan on Sunday said that he has recovered from coronavirus but still taking utmost care and precaution.

    The 50-year-old actor took to Twitter and gave a health update, saying that his mother has also tested negative for COVID-19.

    "Thank you all for the concern and prayers. All at home including Amma have tested Covid Negative again," Madhavan wrote.

    "Although we have crossed the infection stage, we are all taking utmost care, precautions and following protocol even at home. Gods grace we are all fit and fine now," he added.

    After Aamir Khan, R Madhavan tests positive for COVID-19After Aamir Khan, R Madhavan tests positive for COVID-19

    Madhavan had revealed his COVID-19 diagnosis in a Twitter post on March 25.

    On the work front, Madhavan will next be seen in biographical drama film "Rocketry: The Nambi Effect", which also marks his directorial debut.

    Mumbai on Saturday reported 9,330 fresh cases and 28 deaths, taking the count of infections to 5,10,512 and the toll to 11,944.

    Story first published: Sunday, April 11, 2021, 14:18 [IST]
