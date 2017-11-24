R K Nagar by-poll to be held on December 21

The by-election for the Radhakrishnan Nagar (R K Nagar) assembly constituency in Chennai will be held on December 21. The counting of votes would be held on December 24.

The RK Nagar seat fell vacant following the death of former chief minister of Tamil Nadu and AIADMK chief J Jayalalithaa in December last year.

The by-polls for Sikandra in UP, Sabang in West Bengal, Pakke-Kasang and Likabali in Arunachal Pradesh would also be held on December 21, said reports.

The two warring factions of the AIADMK had decided to go their separate ways in the R K Nagar bypoll with the party's symbol and name, which were then frozen by the Election Commission.

The EC, however, on Thursday allowed the original AIADMK two leaves symbol to OPS-EPS faction.

The by-election was originally scheduled for April 12 in RK Nagar but was canceled by the EC following allegations of distribution of cash to voters.

The Election Commission had on October 12 said that the by-election to Dr. Radhakrishnan Nagar (R K Nagar) assembly constituency will be held before December 31.

OneIndia News