Quran circle: Bengaluru based operative assured support of Indian Muslims to ISIS

India

New Delhi, Oct 25: The National Investigation Agency has arrested one Islamic State operative in connection with a conspiracy case hatched in Bengaluru. The arrested operative has been identified as Muhammad Tauqir, a resident of Bengaluru.

The NIA had registered a case against Tauqir, Zuhab and Mohammad Shihab for their affiliation with the ISIS. Earlier the NIA had also arrested two accused persons namely Ahamad Abdul Cadar and Irgan Nasir.

The NIA learnt that Tauqir along with the other accused had raised funds, radicalised and recruited gullible Muslim. They had formed a group called as the Quran Circle and these recruits were sent to Syria to join the ISIS.

Earlier In 2013, Muhammad Tauqir Mahmood along with his associate had also visited Syria illegally to liaise with Daesh leadership and had offered support from Indian Muslims.

Story first published: Monday, October 25, 2021, 8:30 [IST]