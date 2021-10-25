YouTube
  • search
Trending Covid-19 Vaccine Fake News Buster Coronavirus T20 World Cup 2021
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Quran circle: Bengaluru based operative assured support of Indian Muslims to ISIS

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    New Delhi, Oct 25: The National Investigation Agency has arrested one Islamic State operative in connection with a conspiracy case hatched in Bengaluru. The arrested operative has been identified as Muhammad Tauqir, a resident of Bengaluru.

    Quran circle: Bengaluru based operative assured support of Indian Muslims to ISIS

    The NIA had registered a case against Tauqir, Zuhab and Mohammad Shihab for their affiliation with the ISIS. Earlier the NIA had also arrested two accused persons namely Ahamad Abdul Cadar and Irgan Nasir.

    Breaking the chain in J&K: NIA busts TRF, ISIS modulesBreaking the chain in J&K: NIA busts TRF, ISIS modules

    The NIA learnt that Tauqir along with the other accused had raised funds, radicalised and recruited gullible Muslim. They had formed a group called as the Quran Circle and these recruits were sent to Syria to join the ISIS.

    Earlier In 2013, Muhammad Tauqir Mahmood along with his associate had also visited Syria illegally to liaise with Daesh leadership and had offered support from Indian Muslims.

    More ISIS News  

    Read more about:

    isis national investigation agency

    Story first published: Monday, October 25, 2021, 8:30 [IST]
    Other articles published on Oct 25, 2021
    For Daily Alerts
    Best Deals and Discounts
    Click to comments
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X