Question 5, Chinese link, Zakir Naik’s donation Rajiv Gandhi Foundation irks Congress in Parliament

New Delhi, Dec 13: The Opposition forced the adjournment of the question hour during the winter session of the Lok Sabha as they were irked by question number 5 in the list of questions for the questions session which health with the suspension of the FCRA licence of the Rajiv Gandhi Foundation.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah while expressing his displeasure over the behaviour of the Opposition said that he strongly condemn the behaviour by the Opposition, especially the Congress party. While speaking about the incidents that took place at the Arunachal Pradesh border on the intervening night of December 8 and December 9, the Opposition got the important session adjourned, Shah said. It was unnecessary and the Parliamentary Affairs Minister had also said that at 12 noon, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh would address the house on the matter. When it was already announced that the statement by the Defence Minister was scheduled, there was no need to disturb the house, Shah also said.

The Home Minister went on to add that when he checked the list of questions for the question session and saw question number 5, he realised why the Congress was so upset. The question was related to the suspension of the FCRA licence for the Rajiv Gandhi Foundation. The answer was clear and I would have said it in the house that the Rajiv Gandhi Foundation had received Rs 1.35 crore from the Chinese Embassy in 2005-2006 and 2006-2007 financial years. The Home Ministry cancelled the licence after issuing a notice. It was not found to be in accordance with the FCRA regulations, Shah also said.

On the funding from the Chinese Embassy, Shah said that the foundation was registered for social work, but the funds received from the embassy was allegedly used to research India-China relations. What did they research? Did they research how many thousands of hectares of land the Chinese grabbed in the 1962 war? Did they research Nehru's love for the Chinese that led to the inability of being part of the UN Security Council? If they did then what was the income of the same, HM Shah asked. When our soldiers are fighting with the Chinese soldiers in Galwan, who was hosting dinner for the Chinese embassy officials? Was that also part of the research and if yes, then what was its outcome.

Was this part of the research when the Chinese Embassy claimed in 2006 that Arunachal Pradesh and Nephi belong to them. On May 25 2007 when the UPA was in power, the Chinese refused to give visa to Congress CM, Dorji Khandu. They had said that the visa was not needed as Arunachal Pradesh was part of China. On October 13 2009 when the UPA was still in power, China objected to a visit by Manmohan Singh to Arunachal Pradesh, Shah also added. Was that also part of the research Shah asked.

In 2010, China started issuing stapled visas to the people of Jammu And Kashmir. After China's warning, the Congress government stopped working on the construction of roads and vital modern infrastructure. Was this also part of the research Shah went on to ask.

Shah also said that the other reason why the Rajiv Gandhi Foundation lost its FCRA licence was because the Islamic Research Foundation headed by absconding criminal and radical Islamic preacher, Zakir Naik gave Rs 50 lakh on July 7 2011. I would like to ask the members of the Rajiv Gandhi Foundation, who are all Congress members as to why did Zakir Naik give a donation.

Story first published: Tuesday, December 13, 2022, 14:50 [IST]