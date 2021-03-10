World Economic Forum: More vaccines can be expected from India, says PM Modi at Davos Agenda Summit

Quad countries to hold virtual summit on March 12

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Mar 10: Against the backdrop of an increasingly assertive China, the leaders of the four nation Quad grouping would seek to counter Beijing and work towards peace and stability of the Indo-Pacific.

The meeting on March 12 also comes in the backdrop of Being tightening its grip on Hong Kong and also announcing plans to build a high-speed railway and expressway linking China and Taipei.

The Quad meeting would also be US President Joe Biden's first interaction under the security and diplomatic initiative that was revived by former president of the US, Donald Trump. The Biden administration has made it clear that it would work closely with other nations including Quad members to strengthen partnership as part of the strategy on China.

While Delhi does not expect any drastic change in Chinese President Xi Jinping's approach towards India, the Quad meeting would be an important message to Beijing, officials tell OneIndia.

The meeting also comes in the wake of India and China finally deciding to disengage troops at the north and south banks of the Pangong lake. The two sides have decided to continue talking and disengaging at the other friction points along the Line of Actual Control in eastern Ladakh